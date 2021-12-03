Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.27. 3,371,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.