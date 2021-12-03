ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0360 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $57.29 million and approximately $6,104.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.76 or 0.07813827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,742.31 or 0.99575451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

