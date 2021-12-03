Electroneum Tops One Day Volume of $795,806.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $223.75 million and $795,806.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,907,942,924 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

