$274.08 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report sales of $274.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.55 million and the highest is $275.61 million. Criteo reported sales of $253.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $913.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $903.64 million to $920.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $989.26 million, with estimates ranging from $969.02 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. Criteo’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 512,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,633. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. Criteo has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.