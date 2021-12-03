Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.20 Million

Analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to announce $159.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $161.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $769.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on COOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Traeger stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 612,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

