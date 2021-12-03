Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CME stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $225.26. 1,303,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.34 and a 200 day moving average of $210.23.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
