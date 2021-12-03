Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $225.26. 1,303,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.34 and a 200 day moving average of $210.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

