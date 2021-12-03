Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $788,340.78 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $203,472.84.

On Friday, October 1st, Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00.

ANET stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.20. 1,840,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,663. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.