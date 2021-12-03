Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.17 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TLYS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,365. The stock has a market cap of $505.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tilly’s by 152.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

