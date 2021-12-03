Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $36.79 million and $2.08 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.75 or 0.07853446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00082996 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,785,359 coins and its circulating supply is 336,145,784 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

