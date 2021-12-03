Loopring [NEO] Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

