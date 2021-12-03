Lisk Machine Learning (LML) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,003.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.76 or 0.07813827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,742.31 or 0.99575451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

