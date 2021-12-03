VectorAI Market Capitalization Tops $9,759.52 (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One VectorAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VectorAI has a market capitalization of $9,759.52 and $6.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VectorAI has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,967.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.75 or 0.07853446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00347126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $523.22 or 0.00987811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00082996 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00416994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.87 or 0.00383018 BTC.

VectorAI Profile

VectorAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. The official website for VectorAI is vector-blockchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VectorCoin 2.0 is the new verison of VectorCoin, in which VEC could be freely swapped for VEC2.0. VectorCoin 2.0 is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency and uses the Hashimoto algorithm, from which Ethereum's algorithm (Ethash) was partly developed from. “

VectorAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VectorAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

