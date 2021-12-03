Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

FIVN traded down $8.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.60. 2,400,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,873. Five9 has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.77.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,086,528.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,823 shares of company stock worth $8,481,074. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 644.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

