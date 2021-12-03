Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post $200.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $242.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $810.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $810.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $883.24 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $889.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

SLAB stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,710. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $118.45 and a 12 month high of $210.98.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock worth $4,236,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,944,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,540,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

