Janet Kerr Sells 350 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AppFolio stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.74. 74,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,247. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,945.67 and a beta of 1.04. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

