Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
DAWN stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 119,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,648. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
