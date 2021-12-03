Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DAWN stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 119,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,648. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

