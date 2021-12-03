Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,867.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $448,385.56 and approximately $4,867.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00042876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00236993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

