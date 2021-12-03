$0.77 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AZN stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,751,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

