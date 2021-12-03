Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $48,473.98 and approximately $36.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 49,922,844 coins and its circulating supply is 45,511,879 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

