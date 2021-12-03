FLO Hits Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

