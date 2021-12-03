$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $2.36. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 37.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 189,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,746. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

