Short Interest in Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Drops By 27.0%

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 543,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Project Angel Parent stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.54. 293,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11.
Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Project Angel Parent
MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.