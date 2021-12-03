Short Interest in Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Drops By 27.0%

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 543,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Project Angel Parent stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.54. 293,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.