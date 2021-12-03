First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:FIV remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,058. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 40.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 585,036 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 55,663 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.