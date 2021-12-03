Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vy Global Growth by 268.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,459,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,621 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 94.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,351,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,526,000 after buying an additional 1,143,842 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 311.1% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 883,589 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 21.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,674,000 after buying an additional 669,677 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the third quarter worth about $3,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.86. 127,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,434. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

