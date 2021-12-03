Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.600-$14.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Shares of COO traded up $13.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.56. The stock had a trading volume of 923,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,132. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $327.44 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $429.62.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

