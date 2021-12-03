Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTHR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 137,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.15.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $56,803.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 41,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $225,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.