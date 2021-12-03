Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Sells $435,820.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $435,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LAZY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 166,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $220.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22.

LAZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lazydays by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazydays by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lazydays by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

