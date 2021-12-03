Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells $4,132,405.20 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37.

On Monday, November 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total value of $13,659,666.56.

On Friday, October 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $11,599,060.00.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $15.17 on Friday, hitting $345.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,011,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,837. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.45.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

