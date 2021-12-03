Niraj Shah Sells 40,863 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,368. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.28 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 297.97 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

