Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.26. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tilly’s stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

