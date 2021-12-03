CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVR Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 46.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 571,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.82. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

