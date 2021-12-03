$36.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report $36.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $36.40 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $33.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $130.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.24 billion to $136.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $147.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.97 billion to $153.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of F traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 120,124,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,820,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ford Motor by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 235,684 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

