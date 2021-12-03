Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 628,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth about $23,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 325,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. Griffon has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.