Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declines By 30.0%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NXP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,518. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

