Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.09). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,186,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,843. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

