Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report $149.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.80 million. Mimecast reported sales of $129.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $592.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $593.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $683.09 million, with estimates ranging from $669.00 million to $701.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Mimecast stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. 1,007,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,737 shares of company stock worth $14,617,780 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Mimecast by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Mimecast by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Mimecast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mimecast by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.