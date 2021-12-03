Kemacoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,479.22 and approximately $8.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00061078 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000796 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Kemacoin

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

