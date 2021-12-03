Insider Selling: Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Sells 5,337 Shares of Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 501,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,923. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 840.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 470,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 344,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,532 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

