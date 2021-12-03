The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.320 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of GEO remained flat at $$7.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,772. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The GEO Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
