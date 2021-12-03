The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.320 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of GEO remained flat at $$7.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,772. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The GEO Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

