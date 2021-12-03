Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $53.90

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,308.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 66,206 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.