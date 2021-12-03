Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Up 31.3% in November

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 218,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 141,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,506. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

