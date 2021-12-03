KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 888,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $43.13. 1,132,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -183.33%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $81,859,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after buying an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after buying an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at $21,493,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 125.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after buying an additional 486,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

