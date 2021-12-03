Short Interest in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Decreases By 33.1%

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

QGEN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. 828,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,267. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $52,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

