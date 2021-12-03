PECULIUM Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PECULIUM has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PECULIUM has a total market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00043081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00237151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,023,208 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

