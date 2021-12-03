AntiMatter Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $505,168.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00043081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00237151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,191 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

