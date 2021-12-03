Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. Kroger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.18.

Kroger stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,316,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,060. Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

