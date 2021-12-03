Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Tops $2.69

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $208.74 million and approximately $46.92 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00004993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00062744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00070597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00092275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.03 or 0.07770522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,602.68 or 0.99669145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

