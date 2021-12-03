Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001504 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $482.21 million and $71.54 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 596,304,689 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

