ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 332,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE ABM traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $44.73. 410,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,712. ABM Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

