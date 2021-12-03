British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Down 27.6% in November

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $16,416,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 490.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.